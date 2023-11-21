The National Rugby League’s Commitment to Indigenous Culture and Heritage

The National Rugby League (NRL) is deeply committed to respecting and honoring the rich cultural heritage of Australia’s Indigenous peoples. As an organization, we recognize the significant role played the Traditional Custodians of the land and pay our respects to their Elders. We believe in acknowledging the stories, traditions, and living cultures of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

Indigenous peoples have a long and profound connection to the land we meet, gather, and play on. By recognizing this connection, the NRL aims to foster a greater understanding and appreciation of Indigenous culture within the sport and the wider community.

At the heart of our commitment is the recognition that Indigenous culture has played a vital role in shaping the game of rugby league. Many Indigenous players have not only excelled on the field but have also become influential figures off the field, inspiring young athletes and promoting cultural diversity within the sport.

To show our support and appreciation, the NRL has implemented various initiatives that celebrate Indigenous culture. The annual Indigenous Round, for example, is a significant event on the NRL calendar. During this round, teams wear specially designed Indigenous-themed jerseys, and Indigenous artists showcase their talent through artwork.

Furthermore, the NRL works closely with Indigenous communities to promote participation in rugby league. Programs aimed at engaging Indigenous youth not only provide an opportunity for physical activity but also act as a platform for cultural education and mentorship.

FAQ:

Q: What is the NRL’s Indigenous Round?

A: The NRL’s Indigenous Round is a significant event where teams wear Indigenous-themed jerseys and celebrate Indigenous culture and heritage.

Q: How does the NRL engage Indigenous communities?

A: The NRL works closely with Indigenous communities to promote participation in rugby league, offering programs that focus on cultural education and mentorship.

Q: How does the NRL honor the Traditional Custodians of the land?

A: The NRL respects and pays its respects to the Traditional Custodians of the land, acknowledging their Elders and the stories, traditions, and living cultures of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.