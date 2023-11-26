The National Rugby League’s Commitment to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples

The National Rugby League (NRL) holds deep reverence for the Traditional Custodians of the land. With utmost respect, the NRL honours the Elders – both past and present – whose legacy are essential in shaping the future of Australia. Beyond mere acknowledgment, the NRL actively embraces the rich stories, traditions, and vibrant cultures of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples that exist on the land where they play.

The NRL recognizes that sport has the power to unite communities and break down barriers. As such, the league is committed to fostering inclusivity and cultural awareness, ensuring a safe and respectful environment for all participants. By embracing diversity and promoting inclusivity, the NRL aims to strengthen the bonds within society and help bridge historical gaps.

FAQ:

Q: How does the NRL promote cultural awareness?

A: The NRL conducts various initiatives to promote cultural awareness, such as organizing workshops, cultural activities, and educational programs.

Q: How does the NRL contribute to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities?

A: The NRL works closely with Indigenous communities to support health and education programs, employment opportunities, and capacity building initiatives.

Q: What measures does the NRL take to ensure respect for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures?

A: The NRL actively seeks guidance from Traditional Custodians and cultural advisors, incorporating cultural protocols in its operations and ceremonies.

Q: Does the NRL have programs to support Indigenous players?

A: Yes, the NRL provides mentoring programs, scholarships, and pathways to support the development and success of Indigenous players.

Q: How does the NRL engage Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities?

A: The NRL encourages community involvement through events, partnerships, and initiatives that promote connection and empowerment.

By honoring and fostering the values of respect, understanding, and unity, the NRL demonstrates its commitment to embracing the rich cultural heritage of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. Through sport, the league aspires to build a more inclusive and equitable society, where the contributions of all people are celebrated and acknowledged.