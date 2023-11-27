Shining a Spotlight on Indigenous Culture in the National Rugby League

The National Rugby League (NRL) is steadfast in its commitment to respect and honor the Traditional Custodians of the land. As an inclusive sporting organization, the NRL recognizes and pays tribute to the Elders, both past and present, and the enduring legacy they have bestowed upon Australia’s diverse cultural landscape.

In recognizing the stories, traditions, and rich living cultures of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, the NRL has taken significant strides to highlight and celebrate Indigenous heritage within its sporting events and initiatives. By doing so, the NRL creates an environment that fosters inclusivity and cultural integration, reinforcing the league’s dedication to embracing diversity.

Through various partnerships and programs, the NRL engages with Indigenous communities across the country, promoting the significance of Indigenous culture and showcasing its influence in the world of sports. These initiatives seek to empower Indigenous individuals and highlight their contributions to the game of rugby league.

The NRL acknowledges the importance of promoting awareness and understanding of Indigenous customs, traditions, and values, not only among players but also among fans, officials, and the wider community. By increasing knowledge and appreciation for these aspects of Indigenous culture, the NRL aims to promote a sense of unity while creating an environment where everyone feels welcomed and valued.

