Rugby League’s Commitment to Cultural Respect and Acknowledgment of Indigenous Peoples

The National Rugby League (NRL) has long been committed to recognizing and respecting the cultural heritage of Australia’s indigenous peoples. As an organization, the NRL places great importance on acknowledging the Traditional Custodians of the land and paying respects to their Elders. Additionally, they strive to honor the stories, traditions, and living cultures of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities across the country.

The NRL’s commitment to cultural respect is evident in their acknowledgment of the important role that indigenous peoples play in Australian society. By recognizing the Traditional Custodians, the NRL aims to promote awareness and understanding of the deep connection between indigenous peoples and the land on which the game is played.

Through various initiatives and programs, the NRL seeks to actively engage and support indigenous communities. These efforts extend beyond acknowledging the Elders past, present, and future. The league aims to create opportunities for indigenous participation, both on and off the field, promoting inclusivity and equality within the sport.

