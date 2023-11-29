Understanding the Indigenous Heritage in the National Rugby League

The National Rugby League (NRL) has long recognized the profound significance of honoring the Traditional Custodians of the land on which it operates. With a deep respect for the heritage and culture of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, the NRL pledges to uphold the ongoing recognition and celebration of their stories, traditions, and living cultures.

While the NRL values the traditions of the Western game of rugby, it is equally committed to embracing the rich Indigenous heritage that exists throughout Australia. By doing so, the NRL aims to foster inclusivity and strengthen the bonds with Indigenous communities, players, and fans.

The connection between rugby league and Indigenous Australians runs deep, with many talented players hailing from diverse cultural backgrounds. Throughout the years, these players have made significant contributions to the sport, showcasing their skills, athleticism, and passion on the field. Their achievements have not only enriched the game but also acted as a source of inspiration for future generations.

In recognizing the Elders, both past and present, the NRL acknowledges the wisdom, guidance, and leadership provided these revered members of the community. Furthermore, the NRL commits to working closely with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples to create opportunities for their continued participation and empowerment within the sport.

