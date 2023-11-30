National Rugby League’s Commitment to Indigenous Culture and Reconciliation

The National Rugby League (NRL) highly regards and pays tribute to the rich heritage of the Traditional Custodians of the land. We honor and acknowledge the Elders, both past and present, and extend these respects to future generations. Our commitment lies in recognizing and celebrating the profound stories, traditions, and living cultures of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples on the territories where we gather, meet, and play.

Embracing a Deep Respect for Indigenous Culture

The NRL firmly believes in promoting inclusivity, diversity, and unity within the sport. As we celebrate the power of rugby, we strive to ensure that all individuals, irrespective of their background, ethnicity, or cultural heritage, feel connected and valued within our community.

Through various initiatives and partnerships with Indigenous organizations, we actively work towards raising awareness and empowering Indigenous communities. Our aim is to create opportunities for cultural exchange, enhance understanding, and promote positive change.

Fostering Reconciliation Through Rugby

Rugby league holds a special place in uniting people and breaking down barriers. We recognize the potential of our sport to promote reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians. By consistently acknowledging and embracing the Traditional Custodians of this land, we foster an environment of respect and appreciation.

The NRL’s partnership with local Indigenous communities is a testament to our commitment towards reconciliation. By involving Indigenous leaders, players, and artists in our initiatives, we amplify their voices and ensure our efforts are community-led and culturally sensitive.

