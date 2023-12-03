Diversity and Cultural Acknowledgment in the National Rugby League

The National Rugby League (NRL) has taken significant steps to uphold cultural diversity and demonstrate respect for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, who are the Traditional Custodians of the land. In line with its commitment, the NRL strives to honor the stories, traditions, and living cultures of these communities, both past and present.

By acknowledging and respecting the significance of the lands they meet, gather, and play on, the NRL actively promotes inclusivity and cultural awareness among its players, officials, and fans. This commitment extends to recognizing the contributions and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander players in the league, with many becoming role models for aspiring athletes across Australia.

To further strengthen this bond, the NRL continues to collaborate with local Indigenous communities through various programs and initiatives. These initiatives aim to foster a deeper understanding of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures, build relationships, and provide opportunities for community engagement.

