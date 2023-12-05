The National Rugby League Celebrates Indigenous Australian Culture

Summary: The National Rugby League (NRL) recognizes and appreciates the significance of Indigenous Australian culture. As a way of honoring the Traditional Custodians of the land, the NRL pays respects to their Elders, both past and present, while also acknowledging the rich stories, traditions, and living cultures of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

The NRL has always held a deep respect for the Traditional Custodians of the land on which they operate. In recognizing the importance of Indigenous Australian culture, the league aims to actively celebrate and promote the heritage and contributions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

Through various initiatives, the NRL strives to honor Elders who have paved the way for future generations. This includes acknowledging the wisdom and guidance passed down from Elders of the past, and extending gratitude to the current generation of Elders who continue to play an important role in their communities.

Furthermore, the NRL is committed to amplifying the stories, traditions, and living cultures of Indigenous Australians. By doing so, the league aims to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation among its players and supporters. This involves engaging with Indigenous communities, promoting Indigenous artwork and designs, and showcasing the rich history of Indigenous Australians through various media channels.

The NRL recognizes that the lands on which games are played hold significant cultural and spiritual importance to the Traditional Custodians. As a result, the league is dedicated to working closely with Indigenous communities to ensure greater inclusivity and respect for their heritage.

In conclusion, the National Rugby League is passionate about honoring and celebrating the Traditional Custodians of the land and their rich cultures. Through its actions and initiatives, the league aims to create a more inclusive and respectful environment for all Australians.