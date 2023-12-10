The National Rugby League Celebrates Indigenous Culture and History

The National Rugby League (NRL) is proud to embrace and appreciate the rich heritage of Australia’s Indigenous peoples. With deep respect, the NRL pays homage to the Traditional Custodians of the land and acknowledges the wisdom of their Elders, both past and present. The league recognizes the significance of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures, their stories, and traditions, which continue to thrive on the lands where NRL events take place.

Promoting inclusivity and diversity, the NRL actively supports initiatives that honor Indigenous culture and history. Through various programs and partnerships, the league aims to provide opportunities, empower communities, and celebrate the contributions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples to the sport of rugby league.

One such initiative is the NRL’s Indigenous Round, a weekend dedicated to showcasing and celebrating Indigenous players, coaches, and community leaders. During this event, NRL teams wear specially designed Indigenous jerseys, which often bear symbols and artwork that reflect the unique heritage and pride of these communities. Through the Indigenous Round, the NRL highlights the importance of cultural representation and recognition in professional sports.

The NRL also collaborates with Indigenous organizations and leaders to raise awareness and support Indigenous issues. By working closely with these communities, the league strives to address social challenges and promote positive change. Additionally, the NRL provides educational resources and training programs to encourage Indigenous participation in rugby league at all levels.

With a deep understanding of the country’s heritage, the NRL stands committed to fostering an environment that recognizes and respects the diversity of Australia’s Indigenous cultures. By continuing to acknowledge and honor the traditional custodians of the land, the NRL aims to create a future where Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples are valued, celebrated, and endorsed within the sport and beyond.