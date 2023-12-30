The National Rugby League Pays Tribute to Australia’s Indigenous Heritage

Summary: The National Rugby League (NRL) shows deep reverence for the Indigenous heritage of Australia, paying homage to the Traditional Custodians of the land and acknowledging the importance of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

The NRL, in demonstrating its commitment to inclusivity and cultural appreciation, emphasizes the profound significance of Australia’s Indigenous people. Reflected in its values, the league recognizes and respects the Traditional Custodians of the land, valuing their Elders past, present, and future.

With an unwavering dedication to reconciliation, the NRL actively acknowledges the rich stories, deeply-rooted traditions, and vibrant living cultures of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities. This recognition extends to the lands where NRL matches, gatherings, and sporting events occur.

By promoting awareness and understanding, the NRL aims to foster a greater sense of unity and respect within Australian society. While honoring the past, the league also supports the ongoing empowerment and progress of Indigenous Australians.

