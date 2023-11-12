The National Rugby League: A Journey of Cultural Respect and Reverence

The National Rugby League (NRL) holds steadfast commitment to acknowledging and honoring the Traditional Custodians of the land on which it operates. With deep respect for the stewardship of these lands, the NRL pays tribute to the Elders, both past and present, along with the future custodians who will continue to shape the cultural fabric of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

Recognizing that the Indigenous communities hold rich and diverse stories, traditions, and living cultures, the NRL takes pride in actively engaging and promoting such heritage within their operational activities. This ensures that the spirit of cultural respect resonates throughout the organization and the wider rugby league community.

By embracing the profound connection between sport and culture, the NRL actively seeks opportunities to illuminate and celebrate the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture. From education and awareness initiatives to cultural appreciation events, the NRL endeavors to create platforms for open dialogue and understanding.

FAQ:

Q: How does the NRL honor the Traditional Custodians?

A: The NRL pays respects to the Elders past, present, and future. They also acknowledge the stories, traditions, and living cultures of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

Q: What does the NRL do to promote cultural respect?

A: The NRL actively engages with Indigenous communities, conducts educational programs, and hosts cultural appreciation events to foster understanding and appreciation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture.

Q: How does the NRL celebrate the connection between sport and culture?

A: The NRL creates opportunities to highlight and celebrate the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture through various initiatives, ensuring that their diverse stories are valued and shared within the rugby league community.

With a vision for a society where equality and inclusivity prevail, the NRL is committed to weaving cultural respect and reverence into the very fabric of the sport. Through ongoing collaboration with Indigenous communities, the NRL continues its transformative journey to build bridges of understanding, honor traditions, and carry forward the wisdom of the Traditional Custodians for generations to come.

Source: [National Rugby League](https://www.nrl.com/sustainability/aboriginal-torres-strait-islander-culture/)