Respecting Indigenous Culture: A Commitment the National Rugby League

Summary: The National Rugby League (NRL) recognizes and appreciates the Traditional Custodians of the land and their timeless heritage. In line with this respect, the NRL extends its acknowledgments to Elders past, present, and future. Furthermore, the league values and celebrates the rich stories, traditions, and vibrant cultures of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities across the lands where NRL activities are held.

The NRL takes pride in its commitment to acknowledging and honoring the cultural significance of the Indigenous communities in Australia. With deep reverence for the past, present, and future, the league strives to foster an environment where all players, staff, and fans can embrace the diverse and invaluable contributions Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples have made to the sport.

In line with its commitment, the NRL actively encourages cultural exchanges and celebrations throughout its events and initiatives. These inclusive practices serve to amplify the voices and experiences of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities and promote greater understanding and appreciation among all people involved in rugby league.

Through partnerships with Indigenous organizations and elders, the NRL actively engages in cultural education programs to increase awareness and understanding of Indigenous histories, cultures, and perspectives. This ongoing education is essential in ensuring that the league continues to respect and learn from the diverse cultures of Australia’s First Nations peoples.

The NRL believes that sport has the power to unite people and drive positive social change. By respecting and honoring Indigenous cultures, the league aims to create an inclusive environment that celebrates diversity and promotes equality. This commitment extends beyond words, as the NRL takes real action to ensure that the rich cultural heritage of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples is preserved and cherished for generations to come.