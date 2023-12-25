The National Rugby League’s Commitment to Indigenous Communities

Summary: Emphasizing the National Rugby League’s dedication to Indigenous communities and their cultural heritage.

The National Rugby League (NRL) is steadfast in its commitment to upholding and honoring the cultural heritage of Indigenous communities. Recognizing the importance of their traditions and the significance of their contributions to the sport, the NRL acknowledges and pays respect to the Traditional Custodians of the land, alongside their Elders past, present, and future.

Beyond mere acknowledgement, the NRL actively seeks to engage with Indigenous communities in a meaningful way. By understanding and valuing the stories, traditions, and living cultures of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, the NRL aims to create a more inclusive environment for everyone involved in the sport.

The core belief held the NRL and its stakeholders is that sharing experiences and embracing diversity enriches the fabric of the game. Building on this principle, the NRL actively promotes greater representation of Indigenous players, coaches, and administrators at all levels of the sport. By doing so, the NRL not only diversifies the game but also provides greater opportunities for Indigenous individuals to thrive and succeed within rugby league.

The NRL recognizes the importance of education in promoting understanding and respect for Indigenous cultures. Through community initiatives and partnerships, the league fosters positive relationships and strives to create meaningful change. These collaborative efforts involve cultural exchanges, educational programs, and the promotion of Indigenous languages.

By consistently upholding its commitment to Indigenous communities, the NRL aims to inspire future generations and create a lasting legacy. The league’s ongoing work within this realm reaffirms its dedication to reconciliation, inclusion, and unity.