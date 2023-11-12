The National Rugby League’s Commitment to Reconciliation and Cultural Appreciation

The National Rugby League (NRL) holds deep reverence for the Traditional Custodians of the land on which its games are played. With a strong commitment to reconciliation and cultural appreciation, the NRL recognizes and pays respects to the Elders past, present, and future, honouring the Indigenous heritage that enriches the sport.

Acknowledging the ancient stories, traditions, and vibrant living cultures of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, the NRL understands the importance of creating an inclusive and respectful environment for all involved.

Through various initiatives, the NRL actively works towards bridging cultural gaps and promoting understanding. By closely partnering with Indigenous communities and the broader rugby league family, the organization aims to strengthen relationships and foster unity.

FAQ:

Q: What steps has the NRL taken to promote reconciliation?

A: The NRL has implemented a range of programs and initiatives geared towards reconciliation. This includes hosting events to honor Indigenous cultures, providing support and mentorship to Indigenous players, and investing in grassroots initiatives that promote participation and unity.

Q: How does the NRL engage with Indigenous communities?

A: The NRL engages with Indigenous communities through partnerships with organizations like the Indigenous All Stars, Deadly Choices, and NRL Cowboys House. These partnerships help facilitate cultural exchange, education, and the promotion of positive health and wellbeing outcomes.

Q: How does the NRL incorporate Indigenous cultures into its events?

A: The NRL showcases Indigenous cultures through various means, such as the annual Indigenous Round, which celebrates Indigenous players, coaches, and culture. Additionally, Indigenous artwork is often featured in NRL promotional material and playing jerseys, enabling wider recognition and appreciation of this rich heritage.

The NRL’s commitment to respecting and honoring the Traditional Custodians is an ongoing journey, underpinned the desire to build a stronger, more inclusive rugby league community. By fostering cultural appreciation and understanding, the NRL strives to create a future where all individuals feel valued and supported, both on and off the field.