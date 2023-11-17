The National Rugby League Recognizes and Celebrates the Rich Heritage of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples

The National Rugby League (NRL) holds deep reverence for the Traditional Custodians of the land in which it operates. As a show of respect, the NRL pays tribute to the Elders, both past and present, and recognizes the significance of their timeless wisdom. Moreover, the NRL acknowledges and celebrates the enduring stories, diverse traditions, and vibrant cultures of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples who inhabit the very lands on which the league’s games are played.

Australia’s Indigenous heritage is an integral part of the nation’s identity, and the NRL understands the importance of honoring and preserving Indigenous cultures. Through active engagement and collaboration with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, the NRL aims to promote inclusivity and cultural diversity within the sport.

The NRL’s commitment to Indigenous recognition is not limited to mere words; it is backed concrete actions. Initiatives such as the NRL Indigenous Round and the All-Stars match are among the various platforms through which the league showcases the talent and contributions of Indigenous players. These events serve as powerful statements that reflect the NRL’s dedication to fostering a sense of unity and appreciation for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

The NRL recognizes that respect and appreciation for cultural heritage is an ongoing journey. As such, the league continues to work closely with Indigenous leaders and organizations, seeking their guidance and input to ensure that their cultures are respectfully represented and celebrated within the NRL community.

