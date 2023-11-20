The Significance of Acknowledging Traditional Custodians

Every interaction with the land we inhabit holds a deeper meaning when we acknowledge and honor the Traditional Custodians who have cared for it for thousands of years. The National Rugby League (NRL) recognizes this importance and pays respects to the Elders both past and present, cultivating a deeper connection with the land and its people.

By acknowledging the Traditional Custodians, the NRL acknowledges the rich history, stories, traditions, and living cultures of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. This act goes beyond mere words; it is a testament to the NRL’s commitment to reconciliation and inclusivity, fostering a sense of unity among players, fans, and communities.

Through these acknowledgments, the NRL encourages a greater understanding and appreciation of the deep-rooted connection that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples have with the land. This acknowledgment also serves as a reminder that the land on which games are played carries a significance and cultural heritage that deserves recognition and respect.

FAQ:

Q: Why is it important to acknowledge Traditional Custodians?

A: Acknowledging Traditional Custodians demonstrates respect for the rich history, culture, and connection to the land held Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. It fosters reconciliation and inclusivity.

Q: How does the NRL acknowledge Traditional Custodians?

A: The NRL pays respect to Traditional Custodians in its official communications, recognizing their stories, traditions, and living cultures. This acknowledges the importance of the land and its custodians.

Q: What is the significance of this acknowledgment?

A: It fosters a deeper connection between the NRL, players, fans, and communities with the land that games are played on. It shows the NRL’s commitment to unity, respect, and inclusivity.

Q: Does acknowledging Traditional Custodians impact the game of rugby?

A: While it may not directly impact the game, acknowledging Traditional Custodians highlights the importance of cultural heritage and encourages a greater understanding and appreciation of the land and its people.