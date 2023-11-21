Acknowledging Indigenous Heritage in Sports: The National Rugby League’s Commitment

Indigenous history and culture plays a significant role in shaping societies worldwide. Across Australia, the Traditional Custodians of the land have been the guardians and custodians of their territories for thousands of years. Recognizing and honoring this rich heritage is a fundamental step towards fostering a more inclusive and diverse society.

The National Rugby League (NRL) truly values and respects the deep-rooted connection of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples to the land. As an organization, the NRL pays homage to the Traditional Custodians acknowledging their Elders, both past and present, as well as the future generations. By doing so, the NRL aims to demonstrate its commitment to preserving and perpetuating the stories, traditions, and living cultures of these communities.

By acknowledging and celebrating Indigenous heritage, the NRL seeks to create a more inclusive environment within the sport. Their dedication to this cause extends beyond mere words, as the organization actively works towards empowering Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities through various initiatives. This commitment is reflected in the NRL’s Reconciliation Action Plan, which outlines strategies to promote equality, respect, and cultural understanding.

The NRL recognizes the importance of education and awareness in fostering genuine reconciliation. This is exemplified through their engagement with Indigenous communities and organizations, promoting cultural competency among their players, coaches, and staff. By undertaking these initiatives, the NRL aims to boost participation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples at all levels of the sport, encouraging a sense of belonging and unity.

