National Rugby League Celebrates Indigenous Heritage

The National Rugby League (NRL) is deeply committed to recognizing and celebrating the rich heritage of Indigenous Australians. The NRL holds utmost respect for the Traditional Custodians of the land, paying homage to their Elders, both past and present. Moreover, the League extends its respect to the future generations of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, ensuring their voices and cultures are acknowledged and celebrated.

Embracing a strong sense of inclusivity, the NRL understands the invaluable importance of the stories, traditions, and living cultures that have shaped Indigenous Australians’ identity. The League recognizes that the lands on which we play, gather, and meet hold significant historical and cultural value, and it aims to foster an environment that cherishes and upholds these legacies.

By actively promoting Indigenous culture and engaging with Indigenous communities, the NRL seeks to create a powerful platform where the voices and experiences of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples are amplified. The League collaborates with players, communities, and organizations to champion initiatives that promote cultural awareness, inclusivity, and reconciliation.

