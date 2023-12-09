The National Rugby League Acknowledges and Honors Indigenous Australian Culture

Summary: The National Rugby League (NRL) pays tribute and recognizes the rich cultural heritage of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples on whose land they play and gather.

The NRL holds deep respect and reverence for the Traditional Custodians of the land they operate on. They extend their acknowledgment to the Elders, past, present, and future, as custodians of the profound indigenous cultural legacy that shapes Australia.

The NRL dedicates itself to acknowledging and preserving the stories, traditions, and living cultures of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. By honoring these rich histories, the NRL aims to foster greater understanding, inclusivity, and respect for Indigenous Australians among players, fans, and the wider community.

Recognizing the significance of country and actively engaging with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures, the NRL emphasizes the importance of building strong relationships with Indigenous communities. Through regular cultural awareness initiatives, the NRL ensures players and staff gain a deeper understanding of the rich heritage and customs of the First Nations Australians.

The NRL’s commitment to reconciliation is visible through initiatives such as the Indigenous Round, where players proudly wear specially designed jerseys inspired Indigenous art, and ceremonies to honor the land and Indigenous heritage take place before matches. These events provide an opportunity to educate fans and promote the significance and beauty of Indigenous culture.

By celebrating the diversity and significant contributions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, the NRL strives to create a more inclusive and respectful sporting landscape. The organization acknowledges the responsibility it holds to promote reconciliation and bridge cultural gaps within the broader Australian society.

In conclusion, the NRL remains dedicated to respecting and honoring the Traditional Custodians, with a commitment to preserving the rich cultural legacy of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. Through their ongoing initiatives and events, the NRL fosters an environment of inclusivity and celebration of Indigenous Australian cultures among players, fans, and the wider community.