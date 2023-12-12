Indigenous Heritage Recognized and Valued in National Rugby League

Summary: The National Rugby League (NRL) actively acknowledges and appreciates the rich Indigenous heritage of Australia recognizing the Traditional Custodians of the land and paying respect to Elders, both past and present. With a commitment to preserving and celebrating the stories, traditions, and living cultures of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, the NRL aims to create a platform that showcases and honors Indigenous heritage within the sport.

Inclusive of the diverse cultural landscape of Australia, the NRL deeply recognizes the importance of acknowledging the Traditional Custodians of the land on which games are held. Through this acknowledgment, the NRL demonstrates its commitment to fostering relationships and understanding with Indigenous communities throughout the country.

By recognizing the Elders, the NRL shows reverence to the knowledge and wisdom that Indigenous leaders have accumulated over generations. This respect extends not only to the past but also to the present and future, highlighting the ongoing connection between Indigenous communities and the land on which NRL events take place.

The NRL recognizes that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples have a unique and vibrant cultural heritage that enriches Australian society as a whole. By acknowledging and celebrating this diversity, the NRL aims to raise awareness and educate both players and fans about the significant contributions of Indigenous peoples to the sport, as well as the broader Australian society.

Through partnerships and initiatives, the NRL actively supports and promotes Indigenous participation in rugby league. This includes programs aimed at increasing Indigenous representation at all levels of the game, fostering talent development, and providing pathways for Indigenous players to excel in their sporting careers.

By embracing Indigenous culture, traditions, and stories, the NRL exemplifies its commitment to reconciliation and respect. The league strives to create an inclusive and safe environment for all Australians to enjoy rugby league, with Indigenous heritage being an integral part of the game’s rich tapestry.