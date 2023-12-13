Netflix Reveals Most-Watched Indian Content: A Sneak Peek into Viewer Preferences

A recent report released Netflix has provided a unique insight into the most-watched Indian content on the streaming platform. Titled “What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report,” the report unveils the top 10 shows and movies that captivated audiences across the nation during the first half of 2023.

One of the standout series on the list is “Rana Naidu,” which is an official remake of the popular American show, Ray Donovan. Starring Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati, the series delves into the dysfunctional Naidu family and the chaos that surrounds them.

In the movies category, “Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga” takes the second spot. This Yami Gautam starrer tells a tale of love, friendship, and a daring heist. The plot takes unexpected twists as the protagonists find their heist plan hijacked.

The list also includes “Mission Majnu,” which follows the story of Amandeep Singh IPS, played Sidharth Malhotra. Amandeep embarks on an undercover mission to investigate Pakistan’s involvement in nuclear weapons. However, the plot takes a turn when he falls in love with a blind woman named Nasreen.

Another noteworthy movie on the list is “Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway,” starring Rani Mukherjee. The film explores the harrowing journey of Debika Chatterjee, who fights against an alleged corrupt system that separates families for profit.

The report also features the highly popular web series, “Class,” which is based on the Netflix show, Elite. The series delves into the privileges and dark secrets of students from a poor neighborhood navigating an exclusive high school.

Other notable mentions include “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar,” “Shehzada,” “Scoop,” “An Action Hero,” and “Gumrah,” each offering unique and gripping storylines that have resonated with audiences.

Overall, Netflix’s top 10 most-watched Indian content for the first half of 2023 showcases the diversity and engaging nature of the content available on the streaming platform. From intense dramas to thrilling mysteries, these shows and movies have captivated audiences and solidified Netflix’s position as a leading provider of quality entertainment.