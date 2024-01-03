Celebrity Baby Names: Uniqueness at its Finest

Celebrities always seem to have a knack for choosing unconventional names for their little ones. While some may find these choices peculiar, they often end up being perfect for the celebrity offspring. Here are some of the most distinctive baby names given celebrities this year.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky recently welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Riot Rose. While the meaning behind the name remains a mystery, it’s worth noting that A$AP has a song called “Riot.” This couple also has an older son named RZA Athelston, inspired the rapper RZA from Wu-Tang Clan.

Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Petersen named their daughter Tupelo Storm as a tribute to Riley’s grandfather, Elvis Presley, and her late brother, Benjamin. Tupelo is a reference to Elvis’ hometown in Mississippi, while Storm was Benjamin’s middle name. Riley shared that she initially chose the name because it wasn’t commonly known, but coincidentally, it gained attention with the release of an Elvis movie.

Lindsay Lohan and her husband, Bader Shammas, named their baby boy Luai, which means “shield or protector” in Arabic. The couple expressed their immense joy and love for their new addition.

Grimes and Elon Musk surprised the world with the announcement of their third child’s birth, Techno “Tau” Mechanicus. The nickname Ta,u represents the Greek letter that symbolizes the irrational number two times pi. The numerical value of 6.28 is also a nod to Elon’s birthday, June 28.

Jessie J and Chanan Safir Colman chose the name Sky Safir for their son. No explanation has been given for the name choice, but it is presumed that Safir is a middle name shared with the father.

Romeo Miller and Drew Sangster named their second child Winter Snoh, a fitting tribute to the chilly winter season. The couple also has a daughter named River Rose.

Nico Tortorella and Bethany Meyers welcomed a baby girl named Kilmer Dove. The birth of their rainbow baby brought immense joy to their lives.

As these celebrities continue to defy convention with their baby naming choices, it’s clear that uniqueness and individuality remain at the forefront. These distinctive names become a part of these children’s identities and are a reflection of their parents’ creativity and personality.