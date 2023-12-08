New York Canine Companions: Revealing the Most Popular Dog Names

A recent study conducted U.S. News & World Reports’ 360 Reviews has shed light on the most popular dog names in New York. With an estimated 69 million households in the U.S. owning dogs, naming our four-legged friends is a decision that many pet owners take seriously. The research team analyzed over 800,000 data points from a third-party pet insurance industry partner to determine the top names.

Surprisingly, the results showed that there is not much variation in pet names across different states. In New York, the most popular dog name was found to be Bella, mirroring its status as the number one dog name in America. This name topped the list in 37 states, including the District of Columbia, indicating its widespread popularity.

Fans of the “Twilight” and “Harry Potter” series might not be surprised the dominance of the name Bella. In addition to Bella, Luna and Max also made it to the top pet names list of 2020. Interestingly, the study uncovered a trend of pet parents choosing names of pagan deities for their furry companions, such as Apollo, Luna, Zeus, Loki, and Thor. Food-inspired names like Pepper, Honey, Peanut, Cookie, and Oreo were also quite popular among pet owners.

Curious whether your pet’s name made it to the top names of New York or the United States? In New York, the top 5 dog names, in addition to Bella, are Luna, Max, Coco, and Milo. On a national scale, the top 10 dog names are Bella, Luna, Max, Daisy, Charlie, Coco, Buddy, Lucy, Milo, and Bailey.

To find out more about the top 100 dog names, visit U.S. News & World Reports. Let this comprehensive list inspire you or confirm that you’ve made the right choice in naming your beloved furry friend.