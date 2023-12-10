The Era of Pipelines Is Coming to an End: Embracing Electrification for a Sustainable Future

The world is undergoing a significant shift in the way we generate and distribute energy. As we increasingly electrify everything, the era of moving molecules for energy through pipelines is coming to an end. The movement of electrons has proven to be more efficient and has a lower environmental impact.

Pipelines, which are steel tubes that transport molecules of liquid or gas for energy, currently rely on burning these molecules to facilitate their movement. However, this method is no longer sustainable in our efforts to combat climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

One example of the global pipeline network is found in the United States, which boasts over five million kilometers of pipelines carrying crude oil, refined oil products, and natural gas. Similar pipelines exist all over the world, including the recently destroyed Nord Stream 1 & 2 pipelines that connected Russia and Germany under the Baltic Sea.

While the fossil fuel industry and some exporting countries are pushing for the expansion of pipelines to transport new forms of energy molecules, there are clear drawbacks to this approach. For instance, the recent incident in Satartia, Mississippi, where a carbon dioxide pipeline cracked, demonstrated the dangers and risks associated with transporting dense gases through pipelines.

Countries like Germany have also been exploring the idea of a European hydrogen pipeline grid to support their energy needs. However, the manufacturing and shipping costs of hydrogen make it an expensive alternative to other forms of energy, such as liquified natural gas.

Instead, the future lies in high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission lines. HVDC lines offer superior energy transmission efficiency, lower energy losses, and the ability to transport renewable energy generated wind, solar, and water sources over long distances. They can replace existing transmission lines and link continents, bringing clean electricity to demand centers.

As we transition to this new era, the existing pipeline infrastructure will need to be repurposed. The steel from these pipelines can be recycled and used to create more sustainable products such as electric cars and transmission pylons. Additionally, the compressors used in pipeline operations must be electrified to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

While pipelines may continue to operate for a period, their long-term future is uncertain. The shift toward electrification and the adoption of HVDC transmission lines signals the end of an era for pipelines. It is crucial that we address the issues associated with pipelines and embrace sustainable alternatives to shape a cleaner and greener future for generations to come.