Strong Winds and Snowfall Expected in Central New York

Winter Storm Brings Snow and Strong Winds to Central New York

Reports of an upcoming winter storm have sparked concern in Central New York, as strong winds and heavy snowfall are expected to impact the region starting Sunday night. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the area, warning residents to prepare for challenging weather conditions.

While rain is expected to dominate the morning hours, it will gradually transition into snow in the evening. Syracuse specifically will experience around half an inch of rainfall before the snowfall begins. Weather experts predict that the city could receive two to three inches of snow, accompanied wind gusts of up to 40 mph.

To mitigate potential hazards, Onondaga County will be under a Winter Weather Advisory from Sunday evening until Monday evening. Commuters are advised to exercise caution while traveling during the evening and morning hours, as roads may become slick.

Lake effect snow is a possibility for Monday, particularly in Oneida and Madison counties. These areas are expected to witness a shift from general snowfall to lake effect snow, with snow accumulations ranging from four to seven inches. Residents in these counties are urged to stay informed about the weather conditions and plan their activities accordingly.

Meanwhile, Oswego and Jefferson counties should prepare for higher snowfall amounts, ranging from four to eight inches. Authorities have cautioned that travel in these areas may become difficult due to snow-covered roads and limited visibility.

Fortunately, Cayuga County is not expected to be heavily impacted the storm, with little to no snowfall anticipated. This comes as a relief, considering that other parts of the Northeast are currently under a flood watch.

In conclusion, Central New York residents are advised to take necessary precautions as the winter storm approaches. Stay updated with weather forecasts and be prepared for potentially hazardous travel conditions. Stay safe and stay informed.