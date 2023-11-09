Hollywood Production Delays: New Scripted Series Eyeing 2024-25 Debuts

With the SAG-AFTRA strike continuing to delay the anticipated restart of Hollywood production, new scripted broadcast series that were picked up for the 2023-24 season are now looking at debuts in the 2024-25 season. NBC and Fox are among the networks expected to push their upcoming new series, originally targeted for this coming midseason, to the following year.

NBC’s workplace comedy, St. Denis Medical, starring Wendi McLendon-Covey, and medical drama, Dr. Wolf, headlined Zachary Quinto, will both be pushed to the 2024-25 season. Similarly, Fox’s medical drama, Doc, and lifeguard drama, Rescue: Hi-Surf, will also be delayed.

CBS will also be postponing the launches of two of their new series, drama Matlock, headlined Kathy Bates, and comedy Poppa’s House, starring Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. However, The Good Wife spinoff Elsbeth, starring Carrie Preston, and Tracker, featuring Justin Hartley, are still on track for a midseason premiere.

The networks are facing tight production schedules due to the forthcoming SAG-AFTRA strike resolution, holiday breaks, and the need for adequate prep and pre-production time. This has led to the decision to delay some launches to ensure that the new series have enough episodes ready to make an impact and develop a following.

Fox faces a significant challenge, as their drama series, Doc, and Rescue: Hi-Surf, did not produce pilots and will need to start casting from scratch once the strike is over. Therefore, a fall 2024 launch is highly likely for these shows, as it would allow for promotion during NFL and baseball coverage.

Additionally, CBS will be launching four new scripted series in a short midseason window, while viewers’ attention is likely to be focused on the delayed return of popular returning broadcast series. To make room on the schedule, Matlock and Poppa’s House will be moved to the following season.

The delays in production and scheduling changes are necessary as the networks navigate through the challenges imposed the strike and aim to deliver high-quality content to viewers.