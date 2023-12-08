Save Big with Our Exclusive Subscription Plans!

With our range of subscription plans, you can now enjoy unlimited access to our premium content and apps. Whether you prefer a digital experience or love the feel of a Sunday print newspaper in your hands, we have the perfect plan for you. Plus, our introductory prices are unbeatable!

Introducing the Essential Digital Plan: For only $1, you get 6 months of unlimited access to our website and apps. Stay updated with the latest news, delve into in-depth analysis, and explore a wide range of topics that matter to you. Additionally, you’ll receive the eNewspaper, a digital replica of the newspaper, for a fully immersive reading experience.

Upgrade to our Sunday Plus Plan: For just 92¢ per week, you not only get all the features of the Essential Digital Plan but also enjoy the added bonus of Sunday print delivery of USA TODAY Crossword. Solve puzzles offline and challenge yourself with our engaging crossword content every week.

For the ultimate experience, choose our Daily Plus Plan: At just $2.99 per week, you get all the perks of the Essential Digital Plan, as well as the thrill of receiving USA TODAY Crossword delivered to your door from Sunday to Friday. Enjoy the convenience of print delivery, allowing you to take your crossword-solving skills anywhere you go.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to stay informed and entertained at a fraction of the regular price. Subscribe now to unlock a world of endless possibilities and make the most of our exclusive subscription plans. Stay connected, stay engaged, and unlock the power of knowledge with our unbeatable subscription options.