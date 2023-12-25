Who Reigns Supreme on Instagram in the Premier League?

In the realm of social media, the popularity of football stars is often measured the number of followers they have on various platforms. Instagram, with its vast user base and visual appeal, has become a hotspot for players to connect with their fans. But who are the top dogs in the Premier League when it comes to Instagram followers?

Taking a closer look at the data collected from Seat Compare, we can unravel the hierarchy of Instagram stardom among Premier League players. Starting at number 20, we have Enzo Fernandez, the division’s former record transfer holder, with a respectable 10.3 million followers. Following closely behind in 19th place is Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold, keeping his feed mostly football-centric.

Chelsea and England winger Raheem Sterling claims the 18th spot with 10.9 million followers, tied with Manchester United’s Antony. Both players frequently use their social media platforms to engage with fans and share glimpses of their off-pitch lives. Fulham’s Willian, a former Chelsea player, may not have made a lasting impact at Arsenal, but he still boasts 11 million followers on Instagram.

Further up the ladder, we have Brazilian talents making their mark. West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta secures 15th place with 11.6 million followers, while Liverpool’s Thiago remains popular with 11.9 million despite his recent absence from the pitch. Tottenham’s Son Heung-Min, an icon in South Korea, commands a following of 13 million, narrowly edged out Aston Villa’s goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez at 13.4 million.

The revelation of this list lies in the defensive ranks, with Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk proving his influence extends beyond the field with 15 million followers. Meanwhile, Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, known for his advocacy work, stands tall with 16.9 million followers.

Breaking into the top five, the numbers begin to escalate drastically. Raphael Varane, a legacy from Real Madrid, claims fifth place with 23.1 million followers, followed Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus in fourth with 23.2 million. The top three spots are dominated Premier League superstars: Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, and Mohamed Salah.

Belgium’s playmaker De Bruyne clinches the third spot with 24.6 million followers, often sharing snapshots with renowned faces. Erling Haaland, last season’s record goalscorer, occupies second place with a staggering 37.2 million followers, despite his Instagram feed primarily being dedicated to football. However, it is Egyptian king Mohamed Salah who reigns supreme with an astounding 63.2 million followers.

It is clear that the popularity of Premier League stars on Instagram extends far beyond their exploits on the field. Fans eagerly follow their favorite players, gaining exclusive access to their lives, fashion collaborations, and glimpses of their vacations. As football continues to capture the hearts of millions worldwide, social media platforms like Instagram serve as a bridge between fans and their football idols.