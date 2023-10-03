The Future of Cord Cutting: Why Streaming Players May Face a Decline in Sales

According to a recent survey conducted Cord Cutters News, Roku remains the top choice for cord cutters, far surpassing its competitors in the streaming player market. However, the survey also revealed a potential decline in future sales for streaming players.

Out of the 2,000 readers surveyed, 13% expressed their intention to purchase a Roku streaming player as their next device, while the Fire TV came in second with 9.2% of the votes. Apple TV ranked third at 2.7%, followed closely Google TV at 2.5%. Interestingly, 70.6% of the respondents stated that they had no plans to buy a new streaming player.

These statistics mirror the patterns seen in the devices currently owned the readers. Among the surveyed cord cutters, 66% owned a Roku device, 38% used a smart TV, and 37% utilized a Fire TV.

The concerning trend for Roku and Amazon (the company behind the Fire TV) is the significant percentage of readers (70%) who expressed satisfaction with their current devices and saw no reason to upgrade. Similar to the decline in iPhone sales as Americans hold onto their devices for longer periods, cord cutters seem content with their streaming players and do not feel compelled to purchase the latest models just for slight improvements in speed.

This shift in consumer behavior poses a challenge for major streaming companies, as they have come to rely on the frequent upgrade cycle of cord cutters. To adapt to this changing landscape, companies like Roku and Amazon have already ventured into ad-supported free streaming services, diversifying their revenue streams away from solely selling new devices and focusing on monetizing their existing user base.

In conclusion, the survey results suggest that the demand for new streaming players may decline in the future. Streaming companies will need to explore alternative avenues for growth to adapt to the changing preferences of cord cutters.

Definitions:

– Cord cutting: Refers to the act of cancelling traditional cable or satellite television subscriptions in favor of streaming services.

– Roku: A brand of digital media players that provide access to various streaming channels and services.

– Fire TV: An Amazon-branded streaming media player that allows users to access a wide range of online content.

– Apple TV: A digital media player developed Apple Inc. that enables users to stream digital content via the internet.

– Google TV: A smart TV platform developed Google.

– Streaming player: A device used to access and stream online content on a television.

Sources: Cord Cutters News