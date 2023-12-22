When Maps Deceive: Mental Map Oversimplification

In the realm of cartography, maps are often seen as the ultimate source of truth. However, there are instances where maps can lead us astray and perpetuate misconceptions. This phenomenon, known as Mental Map Oversimplification (MMO), occurs when we skim maps for information that fits our preconceived notions, rather than critically examining the complexity of the world.

One example of MMO can be found in Canada. While many associate Canada with being a northern country, the reality is that most Canadians live in the southern regions, close to the United States border. Cities like Toronto, Ottawa, Montréal, and Québec City are located well below the 49th parallel, challenging the simplistic idea of Canada as exclusively “north.”

Another surprising revelation lies in the westward positioning of certain cities. For instance, Reno in Nevada is actually located further west than Los Angeles in California. Similarly, New York City is to the west of Santiago, the capital of Chile. These counterintuitive placements highlight our tendency to oversimplify geography and disregard the nuanced relationships between different regions.

Even cardinal directions can deceive us. Greenland, despite its name, is not only north of Iceland but also east, west, and south of it. This contradicts the either-or perception we often have when it comes to directional positioning. Similarly, Japan surrounds both North and South Korea from all four directions, challenging our assumptions about the proximity of neighboring countries.

These examples demonstrate the prevalence of Mental Map Oversimplification and how it can mislead our understanding of the world. Maps should not be taken at face value; rather, they should be examined critically to uncover the complexities that lie beneath the surface. By acknowledging the limitations of our mental maps, we can develop a more accurate understanding of global geography. So, let’s challenge our assumptions and embrace the diverse and intricate nature of our planet.