Top Upcoming Netflix Original Series to Look Forward to

Netflix has a wide range of TV shows in development, and it can be overwhelming to keep track of them all. Luckily, IMDb has provided a list of the most highly anticipated Netflix Original series that people are looking forward to. This list is based on IMDb’s MOVIEmeter, which ranks titles based on site traffic.

One of the upcoming series that has garnered a lot of excitement is “Life on Our Planet.” Narrated the legendary Morgan Freeman, this documentary series explores the incredible journey of life on Earth over billions of years.

“Neon” is a comedy musical series set in Miami, following the journey of three friends who aspire to make it in the world of reggaeton. While comedy musicals may not have been big hits on Netflix in the past, “Neon” has the potential to bring something fresh to the platform.

“The Perfect Couple” is a crime drama mystery series featuring a star-studded cast, including Eve Hewson, Dakota Fanning, Nicole Kidman, and Liev Schreiber. When a lavish wedding is marred a mysterious death, everyone in the wedding party becomes a suspect.

Fans of the popular series “Money Heist” will be thrilled to hear about “Berlin,” a new series centered around the beloved character who died in the second season. This action crime drama promises to deliver more exciting and intriguing storylines.

Anime enthusiasts can look forward to “Pluto,” an animated series about investigative inspector Gesicht, who must solve the murders of the world’s most advanced robots. With stunning animation and a gripping storyline, this series is sure to captivate audiences.

If you’re in the mood for an action comedy, “Obliterated” is the series for you. From the creators of “Cobra Kai,” this show follows an elite special forces team as they navigate a deadly threat to Las Vegas. After a wild party, they discover that the bomb they deactivated was a fake, and they must overcome their impairments to find the real bomb and save the world.

Director Guy Ritchie is set to make his television debut with “The Gentlemen,” a spin-off of his popular film. This action adventure comedy series follows Eddie Halstead as he tries to take control of his father’s weed empire and master the dark arts of the British criminal underworld.

“Griselda” is a thrilling crime drama based on the life of Griselda Blanco, a notorious Colombian drug lord. With Sofia Vergara in the lead role, this series promises to be intense and captivating.

For fans of the hit series “Squid Game,” “Squid Game: The Challenge” will bring the competition to life. Contestants will compete in challenges based on the Korean children’s games featured in the original series, with a chance to win a massive cash prize.

Lastly, “3 Body Problem” is an adventure drama fantasy series based on the acclaimed novel. From the creators of “Game of Thrones,” this highly anticipated series explores a fascinating and complex storyline.

With such diverse and exciting series on the horizon, there’s something for everyone to look forward to on Netflix.

