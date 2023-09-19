Upcoming Netflix Movies: The Most Anticipated Titles

Netflix is known for its vast library of movies and TV shows, and they have no shortage of upcoming projects to look forward to. As one of the world’s largest movie and TV databases, IMDb provides a MOVIEmeter score based on the amount of interest and traffic a project generates. With that in mind, here are some of the most anticipated upcoming Netflix movies.

“The Electric State” is a highly anticipated project from the Russo brothers, known for their work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Starring Millie Bobby Brown, the film follows an orphaned teenager on a journey across the American West with a mysterious robot and an eccentric drifter in search of her younger brother.

“Society of the Snow” tells the story of a rugby team whose plane crashes on a glacier in the Andes. The survivors find themselves in a harsh environment, testing their survival skills.

Gareth Evans, known for films like “The Raid,” brings us “Havoc,” a story about a detective who must navigate a criminal underworld to rescue a politician’s estranged son while uncovering corruption and conspiracy.

“Nyad” is a biographical drama that follows athlete Diana Nyad as she attempts to achieve her lifelong dream of swimming 110 miles from Cuba to Florida.

In “Fair Play,” an unexpected promotion at a cutthroat hedge fund pushes a young couple’s relationship to the brink. Their engagement and more are at stake as they grapple with the pressures of success.

“May December” explores a tabloid romance that rocked the nation, with a married couple dealing with the arrival of an actress researching their past for a film.

In “Reptile,” a detective discovers that a case he is investigating is more complex than he initially thought, unraveling the illusions in his own life.

The beloved chicken franchise returns in “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget,” where Ginger and her flock face a new threat and must take action to protect their kind.

“Maestro” is Bradley Cooper’s biopic about composer Leonard Bernstein, exploring his complex love story with Felicia spanning over 30 years.

“Hit Man” follows the story of a sought-after professional killer who works for the cops. When he breaks protocol to help a woman in need, he finds himself questioning his actions and falling for her.

Zack Snyder’s “Rebel Moon” is rumored to have been based on his pitch for a standalone “Star Wars” movie. Set in a distant universe, it promises action, adventure, and drama.

These highly anticipated Netflix movies offer a diverse range of genres and stories that are sure to captivate audiences worldwide.

