Upcoming Netflix Movies: What to Watch Out For

If you’re looking for the most anticipated upcoming movies on Netflix, you’ve come to the right place. As one of the world’s largest movie and TV show databases, IMDb provides a MOVIEmeter score based on the amount of inbound traffic to a respective page. This score reflects the level of excitement people have for a particular project. So, let’s dive into the latest updates and most hyped Netflix movies!

15. The Old Guard 2

Director: Victoria Mahoney, Dan Bradley

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Cast: Charlize Theron, Uma Thurman, KiKi Layne, Marwen Kenzari, Chiwetel Ejiofor

Netflix Release Date: 2023 TBD

MOVIEmeter: 5940

“The Old Guard 2” is the highly anticipated sequel to the successful film “The Old Guard.” This action-packed movie follows the story of Andromache of Scythia and her immortal soldiers as they face new challenges and unravel centuries of history.

14. Society of the Snow

Director: J.A. Bayona

Genre: Adventure, Biography, Drama

Cast: Enzo Vogrincic, Rafael Federman, Matias Recalt, Agustin Pardella, Esteban Bigliardi

Netflix Release Date: January 4th, 2024

MOVIEmeter: 5225

Set to debut on Netflix in early 2024, “Society of the Snow” is a biopic based on a true story. It follows the struggles of a rugby team that survives a plane crash and finds themselves in a harsh environment, fighting for survival.

13. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley

Director: Mark Molloy

Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime

Cast: Eddie Murphy, Kevin Bacon, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, James Preston Rogers, Paul Reiser

Netflix Release Date: 2024 TBD

MOVIEmeter: 4299

The iconic character Axel Foley makes a comeback in “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley.” Eddie Murphy reprises his role as the loudmouthed cop from Detroit, and while plot details are still under wraps, fans can’t wait to see what shenanigans Axel Foley gets into this time.

12. The Electric State

Director: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

Cast: Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Stanley Tucci

Netflix Release Date: 2024

MOVIEmeter: 4222

In “The Electric State,” an orphaned teenager embarks on a journey through the American West with a mysterious robot and an eccentric drifter to find her younger brother. With an exciting cast and Russo brothers directing, this sci-fi adventure is sure to captivate audiences.

11. Khufiya

Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

Genre: Action, Biography, Crime

Cast: Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa, Gabbi, Azmeri Haque Badhon, Alexx O’Nell

Netflix Release Date: October 5th, 2023

MOVIEmeter: 4052

From Netflix India comes “Khufiya,” also known as “House of Spies.” This action-packed movie follows Krishna Mehra, an operative at the Indian spy agency R&AW, as she tracks down a mole selling India’s defense secrets while navigating the complexities of her double life.

