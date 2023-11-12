Kosovar Authorities Increase Security Measures for Kosovo-Israel Soccer Match

Kosovar police have taken additional security measures ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifying soccer match between Kosovo and Israel. In an effort to ensure the safety of all attendees, the police have banned any materials containing religious or political content in and around the Fadil Vokrri Stadium in Pristina, the capital city of Kosovo. In light of recent events between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, security officials are leaving no stone unturned.

The match, originally scheduled for October 15, was postponed due to an attack extremists on towns in southern Israel. The violence resulted in numerous casualties, prompting retaliatory military action Israel. Recognizing the potential tensions surrounding the match, domestic security forces in Kosovo denied a request from a pro-Palestinian group to hold a peaceful protest on the day of the match.

Kosovo law allows the police to prohibit public gatherings aimed at inciting violence or promoting racial, national, ethnic, or religious hatred. Therefore, police will closely monitor the stadium and the surrounding areas, including public squares, as well as implement road closures in the vicinity of the stadium to maintain order and ensure the safety of all participants.

The Fadil Vokrri Stadium, with a seating capacity of approximately 14,000, will host the highly anticipated match. Both teams, along with their managers and captains, have expressed their appreciation for the measures taken the authorities to ensure security and expressed their commitment to focusing solely on football. Israel’s national team emphasizes that they feel safe and comfortable in Kosovo, emphasizing their desire to bring joy to the people of Israel through their performance.

The captain of Kosovo’s national team acknowledged that protests and whistles from the crowd may occur but stated that the players will remain focused on playing soccer. The coach of the Kosovo team noted that despite the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, the match should proceed without interference. He drew upon personal experiences of playing football under challenging circumstances during the war in Yugoslavia.

The upcoming match between Kosovo and Israel serves as a testament to the power of sport to transcend political tensions and bring people together on a common ground.

FAQ

1. Why are security measures increased for the Kosovo-Israel soccer match?

To ensure the safety of all attendees, Kosovar police have boosted security measures due to recent events between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

2. Why was the match postponed?

The match was initially scheduled for October 15 but was postponed following an extremist attack on towns in southern Israel.

3. Can protests take place on the day of the match?

No, the domestic security forces in Kosovo denied permission for a peaceful protest on the day of the match.

4. What actions can the police take under Kosovo law?

According to Kosovo law, the police can prohibit public gatherings that incite violence or promote hatred based on race, nationality, ethnicity, or religion.

5. How do the teams feel about the security measures?

Both teams, Israel’s national team and Kosovo’s national team, have expressed their appreciation for the security measures taken and are committed to focusing solely on the game of football.