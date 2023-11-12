Security Measures Tightened for Kosovo vs Israel Euro 2024 Qualifying Match

Kosovar police have announced increased security measures ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifying soccer match between Kosovo and Israel. With the aim of ensuring a safe environment for all attendees, police have banned materials with religious and political content in and around the Fadil Vokrri Stadium in Pristina, the capital city. These measures will be in effect on November 12, the day of the match.

It is worth noting that this game holds particular significance as it marks Israel’s national team’s return to the field since the conflict between Israel and the Hamas militant group. The match was initially scheduled for October 15 but had to be postponed due to extremist attacks in southern Israel. The violence resulted in numerous casualties and led to Israel’s military action in the Gaza Strip.

In light of these developments, domestic security forces have declined a request from a pro-Palestinian group in Kosovo to hold a peaceful protest on the day of the match. According to Kosovo law, public gatherings can be prohibited if they seek to incite violence or promote hatred based on race, nationality, ethnicity, or religion.

To maintain order and safety, the police will closely monitor not only the stadium area but also the entire city, including its squares. Roads leading to the stadium will be closed on the day of the match. In an effort to promote a positive and respectful atmosphere, police have announced a ban on any materials that promote racism, xenophobia, politics, or religion.

The Fadil Vokrri Stadium, named after a local soccer legend, has a seating capacity of approximately 14,000 fans. Both teams, Israel and Kosovo, have expressed their gratitude for the warm welcome and assurance of safety. They have emphasized the importance of focusing solely on football during this match and bringing joy to their respective nations.

FAQ

1. Why have the security measures been increased for the Kosovo vs Israel match?

The security measures have been increased to ensure the safety of all attendees and to prevent any incidents related to religious or political content.

2. Why was the match postponed previously?

The match was postponed due to attacks an extremist group in Israel, resulting in casualties and triggering military action Israel in the Gaza Strip.

3. Why was the request for a peaceful protest denied?

The request for a peaceful protest was denied as it did not meet the criteria specified the Kosovo law, which prohibits public gatherings aimed at inciting violence or promoting hatred.

4. What materials are banned near the stadium?

Materials with religious and political content, as well as any racist, xenophobic, or promotional materials, are strictly prohibited near the stadium.

5. What is the seating capacity of the Fadil Vokrri Stadium?

The Fadil Vokrri Stadium can accommodate approximately 14,000 fans.