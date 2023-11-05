A Changing Narrative: Women Morticians Break Stereotypes and Inspire a New Generation

Women are making their mark in traditionally male-dominated industries, and the funeral profession is no exception. Meet Filinda Wakuthi Kamau, a 26-year-old mortician from Kenya who is using TikTok to challenge misconceptions, break barriers, and inspire others in her field.

Kamau is a licensed embalmer and funeral director, and her informative videos on TikTok have garnered over 500,000 followers. Through her platform, she aims to dispel common myths surrounding morticians and shed light on the compassionate and vital work they do.

Contrary to popular belief, Kamau highlights that being a mortician is not all darkness and doom. It’s about providing a service to grieving families and helping to lighten their burden. Her daily routine involves preparing deceased individuals for their funerals, including sanitizing, cleaning, and, in some cases, reconstructing bodies. She also engages with families to understand their traditions and rituals, promoting a more personalized and meaningful farewell.

Kamau’s videos give viewers an inside look into her world as a mortician. Dressed in white overalls, gloves, and a face mask, she showcases the care and dedication that goes into her work. Her TikTok account serves as an interactive channel where she shares her experiences, addresses common questions, and discusses the most challenging moments she faces on the job.

But Kamau’s journey to becoming a mortician was not initially planned. Financial difficulties forced her to put her dreams of becoming a nurse or doctor on hold. However, fate led her to the profession when a community priest suggested she pursue mortuary science. With a passion for science and a desire to help others, Kamau enrolled in a three-month mortuary science course followed a six-month internship. She now works at the Egerton University Funeral Home.

Kamau’s impact goes beyond her TikTok presence. Her content has inspired others, like Christine Ledi Liviri, a student at the Kenya Medical Training College, to enter the field of mortuary science. Despite the progress made women in this industry, challenges still persist. Stereotypes about women’s strength and assumptions regarding pregnant workers expose the need for continued advocacy.

The rising number of women pursuing mortuary science in Kenya is reshaping the profession. Dr. Vincent Musungu, a lecturer at the Kenya Medical Training College, notes that the graduating class of 2022 was predominantly female, a significant shift from the past.

As women like Filinda Wakuthi Kamau challenge stereotypes, break barriers, and inspire the next generation, the funeral profession is undergoing a much-needed transformation. Their stories remind us that passion, dedication, and compassion know no gender boundaries, and that the impact of one individual can shape an entire industry.

