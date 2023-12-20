Mortgage Rates Drop Again, Prompting Increase in Refinance Applications

Mortgage rates in the United States experienced a significant decrease in November, and this trend is continuing into December. The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances dropped to 7.17% from 7.37%. As a result, the refinance market is seeing a boost in activity.

According to the Mortgage Bankers Association, applications to refinance home loans increased 14% compared to the previous week and were 10% higher than the same time last year. This surge in refinance applications is attributed to the decrease in mortgage rates.

Joel Kan, MBA Vice President and Deputy Chief Economist, explained that the recent decline in rates can be attributed to slower inflation and the anticipation of the end of the Federal Reserve’s hiking cycle. He also noted that this is the strongest week for refinance applications in two months and the second consecutive week of year-over-year increase since late 2021.

However, despite the increase in refinance demand, it is still relatively low due to the significant number of borrowers who took advantage of record-low rates during the Covid pandemic. According to Kan, the recent increases in refinance activity could indicate that 2023 marked the lowest point in the current cycle.

On the other hand, applications for mortgages to purchase a home saw a slight decline of 0.3% for the week and were 17% lower compared to the same week last year. Prospective buyers are still facing challenges such as high prices and limited inventory of homes for sale.

The downward trend in mortgage rates is expected to continue, depending on the outcome of the upcoming employment report. Matthew Graham, Chief Operating Officer at Mortgage News Daily, highlighted the positive implications for interest rates, following a softer-than-expected job openings report.

In conclusion, the decrease in mortgage rates is driving an increase in refinance applications. However, the impact on the purchase market is limited due to challenges faced potential buyers. The trend in mortgage rates will depend on future economic indicators.