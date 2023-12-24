Mortgage Rates Expected to Drop Below 4% as Banks Engage in Rate War

According to recent reports, mortgage rates are predicted to fall below 4% as early as next week. This comes after swap rates, a key indicator for mortgage rates, have reached their lowest level since May. As swap rates fell to 3.99% on Tuesday and further dropped to 3.94% on Thursday, major banks such as Nationwide, Santander, and Halifax responded cutting their fixed rates. These actions have been dubbed as the “next chapter of the mortgage rate war” industry experts.

Nationwide, for example, reduced its fixed rate products up to 0.40 percentage points, with rates starting from 4.19%. Santander and Halifax also announced rate cuts through emails sent to brokers. The cuts follow First Direct’s decision earlier in the week to lower its fixed rates. With these moves, the average five-year fix rate across the top six lenders stood at 4.84% on December 5.

Economists predict that these rate cuts are a result of global factors and expectations of central banks cutting interest rates in 2024. Despite the Bank of England’s recent emphasis on maintaining high rates, it is thought that they may follow suit. The anticipation of rates falling below 4% has generated enthusiasm among property buyers and movers.

Experts in the industry believe that this decline in rates will lead to a new round of the “mortgage lender fixed rate war”. There are even murmurings that 3.99% five-year fixes may reappear in the coming months. Lenders, who have focused on offering high rates in the past, are now prioritizing cheaper property purchase rates to attract customers. While this may mean slightly higher rates for remortgaging customers, the price war is expected to intensify in January.

Overall, the mortgage market is going through a significant shift, with banks competing to offer the most attractive rates to borrowers. As rates continue to decrease, it is likely that more competitive deals will be announced in the coming weeks and months.