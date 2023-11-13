Omni-Man Shatters Mortal Kombat 1 with Unrivaled Power and Hilarity

In a groundbreaking update, Mortal Kombat 1 has introduced its first DLC character, Omni-Man from the Invincible series. This addition has sparked excitement among players, who have quickly discovered that Omni-Man is both outrageously overpowered and delightfully humorous.

Omni-Man, known for his immense power in the Invincible universe, naturally comes with high expectations. However, in the world of fighting games, balance is crucial. Unfortunately, Omni-Man may be a bit too powerful for his own good. Players have observed that his incredible speed allows him to punish opponents effortlessly, even from a distance, while his evasive maneuvers make him almost untouchable. In the hands of skilled players, Omni-Man becomes an unstoppable force, especially when executing devastating air combos dashing behind his opponent.

But Omni-Man’s strength isn’t the only thing that appears to be broken. The community has identified various glitches in his gameplay. Players have witnessed the uncanny phenomenon of opponents being pulled forward inexplicably when Omni-Man performs an air backdash. These issues have caught the attention of both players and developers, with hopes that they will be addressed in future updates.

Despite the balancing concerns, the Mortal Kombat 1 community has embraced Omni-Man’s presence with open arms. Inspired his unabashed confidence, players have rallied behind his hilarious trash talk, which mercilessly mocks each character he encounters. Not even Nitara, voiced Megan Fox, escapes Omni-Man’s biting insults. The joy of hearing JK Simmons reprising his role as Omni-Man from the Amazon Prime show adds an extra layer of excitement, as he relishes in putting his opponents in their place.

While Omni-Man’s arrival has been met with enthusiasm, other aspects of Mortal Kombat 1 have stirred controversy. The sale of Fatalities for real-world money has drawn criticism, despite the game’s impressive sales surpassing three million copies. Nonetheless, players remain enthralled the enjoyable mayhem that only Omni-Man can bring to the Mortal Kombat universe.

Source: IGN (https://www.ign.com/articles/mortal-kombat-1-dlc-omni-man-busted-hilarious)