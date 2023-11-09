Mortal Kombat 1 Sets Sales Record and Commits to Long-Term Support

In a surprising turn of events, Mortal Kombat 1 has shattered sales records since its release in mid-September, selling close to 3 million copies. The game’s decision to focus exclusively on the next-generation consoles, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, seems to have paid off, as evident from the strong sales figures. While exact comparisons to previous entries are not available, it is estimated that MK1 is on a similar track as its predecessor, Mortal Kombat 11, which sold over 2 million copies in its initial weeks.

Impressively, Mortal Kombat 1 also claimed the spot of the second-best selling video game in the United States for the month of September. Its success has surpassed that of its closest rival, Street Fighter 6, which sold approximately 2.47 million copies within the first few months. NetherRealm Studios’ reputation and fanbase likely played a significant role in its sales triumph.

What sets Mortal Kombat 1 apart from its predecessors is its long-term commitment to support the game. Unlike previous releases that received DLC and updates for a maximum of 1-2 years, Warner Bros. intends to extend support for Mortal Kombat 1 for a duration of 3-4 years. This is a significant departure from their previous strategy and indicates the company’s intention to explore new avenues, such as free-to-play titles and “games as a service” models, to keep players engaged.

While the exact nature of the extended support remains unclear, the commitment demonstrates Warner Bros.’ determination to ensure Mortal Kombat 1 remains relevant and vibrant for years to come. This ambitious vision surpasses even the successful Mortal Kombat 11, which, despite initially promising ongoing support, received limited updates after less than two years possibly due to the unforeseen impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans can look forward to an exciting future with Mortal Kombat 1, as the game’s first Kombat Pack is scheduled to last through July 2024. With its stellar sales and long-term support plan, Mortal Kombat 1 is undoubtedly poised to remain a dominating force in the fighting game genre.

