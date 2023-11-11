Mortal Kombat 1 – Season 2 Invasions Mode: Klues Guide for the Season of Blood Moon

The second season of Invasions in Mortal Kombat 1 is here, and it brings with it more thrilling fights, exciting cosmetics to unlock, and challenging cryptic klues (clues) to decipher. Season 2, known as the Season of Blood Moon, revolves around Nitara’s quest to establish vampires as the supreme rulers of the realms.

One of the core features of Invasions is encountering fight nodes that are obstructed barriers. These barriers can only be removed solving the associated klue. The klues provide hints on what needs to be done during the fight to unlock the path. They are often cryptic, with anagrams that need decoding. If you find yourself struggling, this guide will help point you in the right direction.

Additionally, Season 2 introduces a new feature where you can press L3 to increase your character’s movement speed in Invasions mode, enhancing the overall gameplay experience.

Note: This guide is currently being updated and verified to ensure accurate solutions. Please check back later for more klues.

