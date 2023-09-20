Student Arrested After Threatening Post on Social Media

Police have arrested a student from Morro Bay High School following a social media threat that was reported to school officials. The post had raised concerns about the safety of other students and staff at the school.

The Morro Bay Police Department quickly responded to the tip and promptly removed the student from campus. The individual has since been arrested and taken to juvenile hall. Charges have been filed relating to making criminal threats on a school campus.

Morro Bay Police Chief Amy Watkins emphasized the seriousness with which such threats are taken law enforcement. In a press release, she stated, “We ask parents to please talk with your children, help them understand making any kind of threat whether verbally, written in text or posted on social media is illegal and has serious criminal charges.”

To aid their investigation, local authorities are urging anyone with additional information about this incident to come forward. They can contact the Morro Bay Police Department or make an anonymous report via Crime Stoppers.

Threats made online can have severe consequences, and it is important for parents and educators to educate students about the serious legal implications. It is crucial that everyone understands the potential harm caused such actions and the responsibility each individual has in reporting suspicious behavior.

Source: Morro Bay Police Department, Crime Stoppers.