Severe Thunderstorms and Cold Front Expected to Bring Dramatic Weather Shift

Summary: A powerful low-pressure system and cold front are set to bring severe weather conditions to the Piedmont Triad region. The risk for severe thunderstorms, with the potential for damaging winds and brief tornadoes, is particularly high between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Sunday. Additionally, heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding in urban areas. Following the storms, a dramatic weather shift will occur, with temperatures dropping nearly 20 degrees and the possibility of snowflakes late Sunday night.

As the low-pressure system approaches, scattered showers will intensify into thunderstorms during the early hours of Sunday morning. The development of these storms will continue throughout the day, with multiple rounds of rain and thunderstorms expected. However, the most significant risk for severe weather is anticipated in the afternoon and early evening hours.

The primary threats associated with the thunderstorms are damaging winds, with gusts up to 60 mph, and isolated tornadoes. It is crucial for individuals to have a plan in place, especially in the event of a tornado warning. Identifying a room on the lowest level of your home, devoid of windows, such as a bathroom or closet, will provide the necessary protection. Additionally, ensure that you have a reliable method of receiving weather alerts.

Forecasters predict rainfall amounts exceeding 2 inches on Sunday, increasing the likelihood of flash flooding in urban areas and locations with poor drainage systems. Residents are advised to exercise caution and avoid areas prone to flooding during this period.

Once the line of storms passes through, colder air will sweep in, resulting in a significant temperature drop. Highs in the mid-60s on Sunday will plummet to the mid-40s on Monday afternoon. Tuesday morning will be especially cold, with temperatures in the mid-20s, and afternoon highs reaching only the upper 40s. Despite the cold conditions, the week ahead promises sunshine during the early workdays.

Morning temperatures for the rest of the week will remain below freezing, with afternoon highs fluctuating between the upper 40s and low 50s until Saturday. Be prepared for a dramatic weather shift and ensure you are equipped to handle the evolving conditions. Stay safe and stay informed monitoring weather updates and advisories.