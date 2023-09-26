Tibetans Call for Autonomy, Not Political Separation: Dalai Lama

Tibetan leader the Dalai Lama has stated that Tibetans desire more autonomy, rather than complete political separation from China. The Dalai Lama made these remarks during a press conference held at his residence in Dharamshala. He further explained that while he would like to revisit Lhasa, his preference is to continue living in Dharamshala. This clarification comes ahead of the Dalai Lama’s anticipated trips to various locations in India, including Sikkim, Karnataka, and Bihar.

In other news, the Canadian government has issued a travel advisory for its citizens in India, urging them to exercise caution and remain vigilant due to recent developments and potential protests. Additionally, the United States has expressed concern to Sri Lanka over a planned visit a Chinese research vessel, echoing similar concerns raised India.

The Indian government has refuted claims made Moody’s Investors Service regarding the security and privacy of the Aadhaar system. The Electronics and IT Ministry dismissed concerns about breaches, asserting that there have been no reported instances of security compromises in the centralized ID system’s database.

The Supreme Court of India has informed petitioners in the Manipur ethnic violence case that it cannot run the state administration and that they should trust the Justice Gita Mittal Committee to carry out its duties.

Further afield, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held discussions on the reform of global financial institutions and sustainability. The meeting took place prior to Minister Jaishankar’s address to the UN General Assembly.

India’s space agency, ISRO, has successfully completed a critical engine test for the Gaganyaan mission, positioning the country’s space exploration program for advancement.

The Delhi High Court has issued a fresh notice to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in response to an NGO’s claim that the documentary “India: The Modi Question” contains false and defamatory statements about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian judiciary.

Disturbing photos of the bodies of two Meitei students who went missing in Manipur in July have surfaced on social media. The bodies have not yet been recovered, and government reports suggest the students may have been abducted “Kuki armed miscreants.”

Congress has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Bhopal, alleging that his claims failed to highlight any significant achievements of the ruling Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh. The opposition party has accused the state government of involvement in scams and corruption.

The speaker of Canada’s parliament has issued an apology after applauding a Ukrainian veteran with alleged ties to the Nazis during a visit Ukraine’s leader.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has released its second list of candidates for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, featuring seven sitting Lok Sabha MPs and one national general secretary.

Interpol has issued a Red Notice against alleged Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist Karanvir Singh at the request of Indian enforcement agencies. The suspect, originally from Punjab, is believed to have fled to Pakistan.

India has achieved success in the Hangzhou Asian Games, with victories in the 10m air rifle team event, resulting in two medals for 22-year-old Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar.

