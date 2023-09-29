Live Chat with Jazz Musician and UNT Professor Rosana Eckert

Join us today at 11 a.m. on our Instagram for a live chat with Rosana Eckert, a renowned jazz musician and professor at the University of North Texas. In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, we will be discussing Rosana’s achievements and the influence of her Hispanic heritage on her career.

Rosana Eckert is not only an accomplished jazz musician but also a dedicated educator. As a professor at UNT, she has mentored countless aspiring musicians, sharing her knowledge and passion for music. Through her teaching, she has inspired many students to pursue careers in music and has made a significant impact on the jazz community.

During the live chat, we will delve into Rosana’s journey as a musician and how her Hispanic heritage has influenced her artistic style. We will explore the unique blend of cultural influences that have shaped her musical compositions and performances. It is through her exploration of her heritage that Rosana has been able to create a distinctive voice in the jazz world.

We invite you to join us for this insightful conversation with Rosana Eckert and learn more about her extraordinary career and the impact of her Hispanic roots. Make sure to follow us on Instagram to be notified when the chat begins. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the intersection between culture and art in the world of jazz.

Sources:

– University of North Texas: www.unt.edu

– Rosana Eckert: www.rosanaeckert.com