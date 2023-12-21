Zion Williamson Faces Criticism for Weight Struggles

Summary: Former lover of Zion Williamson, Moriah Mills, has taken to social media to criticize the NBA star for his weight struggles. Mills accuses Williamson’s publicist of running a smear campaign against her while offering unsolicited advice to the player. Although Mills suggests that fans are bored of Williamson’s dunking abilities, many basketball enthusiasts still appreciate his skills on the court.

Zion Williamson, the talented New Orleans Pelicans superstar, finds himself in the midst of controversy once again. This time, it is regarding his weight struggles, which have become a topic of discussion within NBA circles. Former flame Moriah Mills, known for her association with Williamson during a scandalous offseason, has taken to TikTok to air her grievances.

In a video, Mills accuses Williamson’s publicist of engaging in a smear campaign against her. However, instead of remaining focused on the intended target, Mills shifts her attention to dishing out advice to the young basketball player. She suggests that Williamson should hit the treadmill, maintain a healthier diet cutting out sodas, and diversify his on-court skills beyond just dunking.

While Mills claims that fans are growing tired of Williamson’s reliance on dunks, many basketball enthusiasts would disagree. Williamson’s vertical prowess and unique ability to dominate the rim have solidified his position as a fan favorite. His explosive dunks have generated excitement and awe among spectators, making him a highlight reel regular.

In the end, it seems unlikely that Mills’ criticisms will have a significant impact on Williamson’s career or public perception. As a highly-talented athlete, the young star’s focus and dedication to the game will ultimately define his success. While weight management is an important aspect of any athlete’s journey, it is crucial to remember that the love and admiration for Williamson extend far beyond his physical appearance or any single aspect of his game.