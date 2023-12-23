Morgan Wallen Teases New Collaboration with Post Malone

Morgan Wallen recently took to Instagram in the early hours to share a demo of a new song titled “I Had Some Help.” The clip featured producer/writer Charlie Handsome, as well as Post Malone and Ernest, suggesting that they are his co-writers for the track. However, the response from fans was far from positive.

After receiving backlash in the comments section, the clip was swiftly removed from Morgan’s account. Despite the deletion, numerous fans had already screen recorded the song and shared it across social media platforms. While some positive comments did exist, they were buried under the overwhelmingly negative reception.

Although the demo did not fare well with fans, it is crucial to remember that it was an early version and likely to undergo significant changes before any official release. This demo was probably intended to create hype for the collaboration between Morgan Wallen and Post Malone slated for next year.

In the meantime, it has been confirmed that Post Malone is working on his own country album. This news leaves fans hopeful that the best songs from this collaboration will be saved for that project, potentially featuring assistance from Post’s favorite writers and artists outside of Nashville.

While we await the final outcome of this collaboration, you can enjoy Morgan Wallen’s cover of Joe Diffie’s “Pickup Man” on Hardy’s upcoming Hixtape Vol. 3, which is currently being played on country radio stations.

Although initial feedback may not have been ideal, it’s important to remember that demos often differ significantly from the final product. Therefore, we should reserve judgment until the completed collaboration is released.