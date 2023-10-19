Morgan Stanley Upgrades Netflix Rating, Expects 20% Stock Increase

Morgan Stanley has raised its rating on Netflix after the company reported excellent earnings, predicting a potential 20% increase in its stock value due to strong revenue growth. Analyst Benjamin Swinburne upgraded Netflix to overweight, while also raising the 12-month price target to $475, representing a 20.6% upside from the current trading level.

Swinburne stated that he believes Netflix will achieve the goals it set out a year ago, with accelerated revenue growth and expanded margins. He also noted that the recent decline in stock and expectations has created a more favorable entry point for investors.

Netflix experienced a surge of more than 13% on Thursday when it beat expectations with its quarterly profit and new subscriber additions. The company’s subscriber growth was driven efforts to crack down on password-sharing and the introduction of its new ad-supported tier. Additionally, Netflix raised prices for its basic and premium plans in the U.S.

Morgan Stanley praised Netflix for its strong operational execution and improved return on content spend. The bank also highlighted Netflix’s clear framework for balancing investments and driving profit margins. Swinburne emphasized that despite rising anxiety and a falling stock price, Netflix’s business has been accelerating, the password crackdown has been effective, and competition has subsided.

In the most optimistic scenario, the analyst’s bull case for Netflix envisions a $550 price target, representing a 40% upside. However, in the bear case, the analyst sees Netflix shares falling as low as $300, reflecting a 25% downside.

Overall, Morgan Stanley’s upgrade reflects confidence in Netflix’s ability to deliver on its objectives and continue its growth trajectory.

Sources:

– Morgan Stanley analyst note

– CNBC’s Michael Bloom reporting