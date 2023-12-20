The Consult Centre Recognized as Top Innovator in Lancashire

A leading social media firm in Morecambe has been honored for its innovative approach in Lancashire. The Consult Centre, located on Marine Road Central, has been awarded the prestigious title of “Most Innovative Social Media & Marketing Agency 2023 – Lancashire” at the Northern Enterprise Awards 2023.

The Northern Enterprise Awards, organized SME News, aims to acknowledge the hard work and determination of businesses in the North of England. The Consult Centre, founded Ruth Wilkinson, a successful businesswoman and coach in Morecambe, specializes in providing social media and digital marketing services to companies.

Ruth expressed her excitement, saying, “We are delighted to receive this recognition from such a reputable organization. It’s a testament to the dedication of our team and the innovative solutions we offer our clients.”

Lesley Perrett, the head of social media at The Consult Centre, added, “We are incredibly proud to be part of the thriving and resilient business community in Northern England. This award is a reflection of our hardworking team and the unwavering support of our loyal clients throughout our journey.”

The Consult Centre was chosen for their outstanding innovation in social media and marketing strategies, as well as their exceptional customer care and unique business model. The impartial Research and Judging team at SME News praised the company for their commitment to client satisfaction, business growth, online reputation, and overall performance.

This prestigious accolade acknowledges the resilience and ingenuity of businesses in the ever-evolving marketing landscape. It spotlights marketers who have played a crucial role in supporting their clients’ substantial growth. The Consult Centre’s recognition as a leading innovator showcases their ability to adapt and thrive in an industry that demands continuous creativity and pioneering strategies.