Yellowstone Star Cole Hauser Faces Trademark Lawsuit Over Coffee Brand

In a surprising turn of events, Yellowstone star Cole Hauser, known for his role as the beloved cowboy Rip Wheeler, has found himself entangled in a legal battle over his newly launched coffee brand, Free Rein Coffee Company. What started as a passion project for Hauser has now become the subject of a trademark infringement lawsuit filed Bosque Ranch, owned Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan.

The lawsuit, filed in late November, alleges that Free Rein’s logo bears a striking resemblance to Bosque Ranch’s registered trademark, potentially misleading consumers. Both logos feature intertwined letters, with Bosque Ranch using “BR” and Free Rein utilizing “FR.” The ranch argues that this similarity could cause confusion among customers.

The timing of this legal action is noteworthy, as Bosque Ranch serves as a filming location for Yellowstone and its prequels, and Sheridan also owns the 6666 ranch, which has been planned for another spinoff. Over the summer, Bosque Ranch even entered into a partnership with Community Coffee to launch their own branded coffee.

While the impact of this lawsuit on the upcoming episodes of Yellowstone remains uncertain, it adds another layer of intrigue to the already tense behind-the-scenes atmosphere surrounding the show. With ongoing speculation about Kevin Costner’s future on the series, the prospect of tensions with another prominent cast member is sure to keep fans on edge.

As Free Rein declined to offer a comment on the matter, it remains to be seen how this legal dispute will unfold. Hauser’s coffee brand was designed to embody the spirit of the West, celebrating the hardworking cowboys Hauser admires. However, now it looks like the star will have to fight to protect the brand he created with such passion and intention.

In the world of Yellowstone, conflicts are not only reserved for the characters onscreen but are also present in the real lives of its cast and creators. Only time will tell how this trademark lawsuit will impact the future of Free Rein Coffee Company and Cole Hauser’s role on the hit Western drama.